James Faleke, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said Bola Tinubu will unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days after his inauguration as Nigeria’s President on Monday.

He stated this on Monday morning in an exclusive interview with Channels Television at the Eagle Square, venue of the inauguration.

Asked whether Nigerians should expect Tinubu to unveil his cabinet as soon as possible, Faleke said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

TRIBUNE ONLINE reports Tinubu is expected to be sworn-in as Nigeria’s 6th democratically elected president today, Monday, May 29.

