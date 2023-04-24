The founder, One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji has said Nigeria’s President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu has a “stepping stone for divine government in Nigeria”.

He said this on Sunday during a world press conference to mark the Unity and Light Anniversary of his existence as the Living Perfect Master.

Guru described Tinubu as an “experienced leader” who can “lay down a strong foundation to take care of the country’s meagre resources to produce more and meet up globally”.

While commenting on the Labour Party candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, Guru noted that voting for the former is just like “enacting Biafra game”.

“I am not against them but Atiku is not as well qualified to be Nigeria’s president because he broke the law of his party, PDP, to become President of the country with the consensus arrangement agreed with all the governors, he is not Nigeria, Nigeria is bigger than him, he broke the law,” he added.

He advised aggrieved contestants, Abubakar Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi to withdraw court cases challenging the victory of Tinubu.

Guru further added that though there are some clashes during the election but it was a “credible, free and fair election so far” while he appealed to Nigerians to give support to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu to achieve success in his government.

Speaking on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Guru hinted that; “it is high time Nigerians move forward, religion is an aberration and has nothing to do with Man’s life, as a black man right from kid, we knew all the ten commandments and we practice it, so whether he is a Muslim or Christian anybody who has recommendation and suggestion should forward it to Tinubu. Irrespective of his religion, religion should not be a problem but Nigerians should pray for the success of the incoming government.

“For the position of the senate president, it should not be linked with religion but we look for someone who is competent for the position.”

Guru, however, advised Nigerians to seek divine knowledge, according to him, with divine knowledge, politicians will seize to go into politics because of money.

While he implored Nigerians to be ready to contribute their quota in ensuring a successful government of a disciplined person such as Tinubu while he assured Nigerians that things would change for better during Tinubu’s reign.





The One Love Family founder also said Tinubu should learn from the lessons from the past, and come together in unity and realise that people are hungry for unity and love.

Guru Maharaj Ji also praised the G5 governors, describing them as “best governors” because “they stood by the truth and fought for the truth”.

