The member representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gadgi’s record of performance shows his capacity to provide effective leadership to House of Representatives if he becomes the Speaker, South Eastern Democratic Union, has observed.

Citing the number of bills in his name that have been assented to, the Secretary General, Dr. Emma Onwuatuegwu, who made this position known in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja on Monday, described the lawmaker as one of the most productive in the history of the National Assembly.

Onwuatuegwu said his group is backing the Plateau representative because he has demonstrated the requisite leadership skill not only to successfully steer the ship of the National Assembly but also to engender the much desired peace, unity and progress in the country.

He noted that even though other aspirants for the number four post in the country are also qualified, Gagdi has distinguished himself by his track record of performance in core legislative functions and constituency projects in the last four years of his stay at the House of Representatives.

The group, therefore, appealed to all stakeholders to support him to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives in order to deliver good governance and development to Nigerians.

The statement added: ‘’Gagdi is the youngest candidate in this contest so far. He is in his 40s but understands the Legislature. In his first and only term in the House of Representatives, six bills that he sponsored or co-sponsored became law, signed by the President.

“This has never happened since 1999 and this is his first and only term as a federal lawmaker. He sponsored or co-sponsored 18 bills altogether and 6 were passed into law in a parliament that it takes an average of 2 and a half years to pass a single bill. That is evidence of his understanding of the legislature and how to make parliament work.

‘’He is a very effective constituency operator. The projects and empowerment he has done for his constituents place him high above every other member of the House, except for Speaker Gbajabiamila. He has touched lives of the youths, elderly and women in many ways including education sponsorship and water provision.

‘’He has excelled in his primary function of lawmaking, in the function of advocacy, he has done well and in the unique function of constituency projects, he has also performed credibly.’’