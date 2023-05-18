In a politically charged statement, Alhaji Abdulmajid Danbilki Kwamanda, a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano, issued a cautionary note to President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged Tinubu to exercise caution and be wary of any political alliance with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), stating that such a move would be politically dangerous for the APC.

Speaking to reporters in Kano, Alhaji Danbilki Kwamanda vehemently opposed the idea of Tinubu appointing Kwankwaso to any position within the APC, even as low as a messenger.

He went on to issue a strong warning, stating that if Tinubu disregarded their outcry and proceeded with the appointment of Kwankwaso, they would disrupt the entire APC in the North and withdraw their support for him.

Danbilki Kwamanda stressed that the supporters of President-elect Tinubu in the North would not take lightly any perceived political collaboration between Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

He asserted that such an alliance would be viewed as a betrayal of trust and commitment by Tinubu’s followers in the region, leading to a loss of confidence and support for him.

The APC chieftain also raised concerns about Kwankwaso’s agenda, which he claimed would undermine the APC if he were allowed into the party. He emphasized that Kwankwaso had previously attempted to destabilize the party, ultimately leaving for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and becoming its presidential candidate.

“We don’t welcome Kwankwaso to our party and don’t give him any appointment. This is our message to all,” Danbilki declared firmly, warning Tinubu to steer clear of Kwankwaso’s influence to prevent potential crises within the party.

Addressing speculations about rewarding Kwankwaso for diverting votes away from the PDP during the general election, Danbilki dismissed such claims, highlighting the existing internal crisis within the PDP in Kano.

He attributed any decline in PDP support to the internal conflicts between governorship candidates and party leadership, emphasizing that Kwankwaso played no significant role in influencing the outcome.

