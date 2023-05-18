English professional football coach and former Chelsea legend centre-back player, John Terry, has gifted his twins, Summer and Georgie, who turned 17 a look-alike Mercedes on their birthday.

Terry revealed this in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday to mark his twins’ birthday.

He said, “Happy 17th Birthday #georgie26terry 💙#sum26terry. We hope you have an amazing day, Mum & I wish you all the happiness and success in the world.

“We are so Proud of you both. We love you Toooooooooooooooo much 💙🎂❤️.”

