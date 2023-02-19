By Isaac Shobayo, Jos

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has stated that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and all others contesting for election on the platform of the party deserve the votes of the people of Plateau State.

Speaking at the Plateau Southern Zone Campaign rally in the Shendam local government area of the state, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives said both the APC-led federal and state governments on the Plateau have performed creditably in meeting the yearnings of the people in terms of infrastructural development and other dividends of democracy.

He pointed out that APC is a party of equity and justice with a track record of performance, which is evident from the collaboration between the Governor and APC Federal legislators to attract projects such as the Federal Medical Centre Wase, Federal Polytechnic Nyak, National Orthopedic Hospital, Jos, Nigerian Law School, Jos Campus, and Federal University of Education, Pankshin, among others.

According to him, it would amount to an act of betrayal if the people of the state did not troop out en masse on Saturday to vote for APC at all levels considering what the party has done for the people of Plateau State.

“The APC government at the national level has done quite a lot of things for the state. So we need to reciprocate the gesture in conjunction with what Governor Simon Lalong has done through legacy projects.

Take the message to the grassroots; we are for the progress of Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole. Governor Lalong has brought peace to the state, along with other laudable projects he has executed.

” In the course of his political career, the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, has helped a lot of people; he is a man that loves people and develops people. He helped me become the deputy speaker even though I am not a Yoruba man. He is a detribalized Nigerian.

“Also, Governor Lalong, who is standing for the Plateau South Senatorial election, and others, including myself, have been tested. Lalong is an agent of peace that God has used to bring peace to Plateau State.

“If Asiwaju wins the Saturday election, Plateau State stands to benefit from his administration. He will not forget that Lalong worked for him. I urged the people of Plateau State to come out on Saturday to vote for everyone standing for election on the platform of the APC. If Tinubu wins an election without enough members in the National Assembly, he will not enjoy the leadership position,” he stated.

Addressing the rally, Governor Lalong said:

He doesn’t have a record of contesting and losing any election, which clearly shows that Tinubu and all the candidates of the APC will win in the forthcoming elections.

The governor mentioned that his administration has paid back the people of the Southern Zone for their consistent support by executing various projects in the area, which are a far departure from the neglect that the previous administration meted out on them.





He enumerated many projects, such as roads, water, schools, and hospitals, among others, that have been carried out in the zone by both the state and federal governments under the APC.

Lalong assured them that when he is elected as senator, with Asiwaju as president and Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as governor, the people of the zone will witness yet another bumper crop of projects and programs that have a direct impact on their livelihoods.

Lalong advised the people of the zone and the state to shun politicians who have nothing to offer but use religion and ethnicity to deceive the people in order to win.

Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke, and Kanam Federal Constituencies Yusuf Gagdi

expressed displeasure with what he described as the disloyalty of some APC members who hold political appointments but have chosen to stay aloof from making tangible efforts towards the success of the party.

He said he has gone round and seen all the developmental projects Governor Lalong has done in the southern zone, and it will be devastating to find anyone from the southern zone and Shendam who will not vote for APC.

APC Gubernatorial candidate Dr Nentawe Yilwatda reiterated that the immediate task for the party is to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President and Governor Lalong as Senator with other candidates of the party to the National Assembly on February 25.

This, he said, will usher in a thunderous victory during the governorship and state assembly elections in March.

He highlighted the turnaround of Lagos, which is attributed to Tinubu, and stated that Tinubu has chosen Plateau son, Governor Lalong, for his DG Campaign, which shows that Tinubu has great love for the people of Plateau and will give them a prominent place in his government.