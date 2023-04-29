As the race for the Speakership of the lower chamber hots up, a group christened Concerned Former Senators, House of Representatives Speakers, and Members of the State Assembly from Plateau have thrown their weight behind the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, and called on the APC to zone speakership House of Representatives to the North Central.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday, the spokesman of the group, Senator Timothy Adudu, said the deputy speaker is the most qualified of all those jostling to occupy the position based on his background and experience at the green chamber.

“Whoever is contesting from Plateau State can go ahead, but we are for the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Maje Wase. In a contest like this, one has to do its best to compete with others.

“Given this scenario, therefore, by our estimation, our very best is Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the current deputy speaker of the House. We believe Wase has the requisite credentials to compete favorably with any member of the country.

“It is a known fact that he has earned the respect of his colleagues due to his legislative prowess and leadership pedigree in the act of legislative matters and proceedings. As his fifth time in the House, rising to the position of the current Deputy Speaker, we think it has prepared him for the leadership of the House,” he said.

He narrated that for the fifth time, Wase has risen to the position of deputy speaker and proven to be a strong pillar to be reckoned with, especially in the North Central geo-political zone.

Senator Adudu added that Wase’s ability to coordinate and canvass for the support of a majority of his colleagues, coupled with his humility and confidence as a loyal party member, stands him out.

The former member of the Red Chamber, therefore, called on Governor Simon Lalong to use his connection with his colleagues in the Northern Governors Forum and Nigeria Governors Forum to rally support for Wase.

He further appeals to all Plateau sons and daughters in the National Assembly to consider the contest as a patriotic call to service and throw their weight behind their son, irrespective of party affiliation.

