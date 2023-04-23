As jostling for leadership of the 10th National Assembly heightens, members of the House of Representatives-elect have been called upon to massively support the candidacy of the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Ahmad Idris Wase to become the next Speaker of the House.

The call was made by a non-governmental organization, ‘White House’, through its leader, Alhaji Haruna Garba, while speaking with Journalists in Bauchi on Saturday.

He recalled the memorable stewardship of Ahmed Wase’s Deputy Speakership of the 9th House of Representatives which, he noted, is worthy of emulation by any would-be political leaders in the country.

Haruna Garba attributed Deputy Speaker Ahmed Wase’s fourth time election by his constituents of Wase federal constituency to his exemplary leadership and ability to provide democracy dividends to the electorate.

According to him, “We the electorate are the living witnesses of his agility, statesmanship, sagacity and political versatility, his house leadership style, and above all the fear of God in whatever he does.”

The ‘White House’ leader further noted that Ahmed Wase’s federal constituents, Plateau State, and indeed Nigerian electorate generally have immensely benefited from his membership of the House.

Haruna Garba also stated that with his vast legislative duties experience, if Wase is given the leadership of the House of Representatives, Nigerians generally irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political persuasions stand to gain slots from his stewardship.

He emphasized the need for all hands to be on deck to support the deputy Speaker, citing his impressive track record.

Haruna Garba commended Ahmed Wase’s constituents for electing him to represent them in the Green Chambers for the fourth time, and expressed confidence that his experience would enable him to lead the assembly effectively.

He also emphasized the significance of having a competent and capable Speaker to steer the legislature in crafting laws and policies that would enhance the welfare of the country and its citizens.

Haruna Garba called on all stakeholders, including political parties, lawmakers, and civil society groups, to throw their weight behind Wase’s candidacy and ensure a smooth and successful leadership transition in the House of Representatives.





The Leader of the Non-governmental Organization urged them to set aside their differences and collaborate for the common good of the country, citing Ahmed Wase as a leader capable of unifying and motivating people towards a shared objective.

