Israel Arogbonlo

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has directed private candidates that sat for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), second series, to visit its website for their results.

Here are the 7 steps to help you check your results:

1. Visit https://www.waecdirect.org/ and enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number (This is your 7-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 4123456789).

2. For examination year < 1999, enter your 8-digit WAEC Examination Number (This is your 5-Digit centre number followed by your 3-digit candidate number eg. 19865001).

3. Enter the 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

4. Select the Type of Examination

5. Enter the e-PIN Voucher Number

6. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

7. Click Submit and wait for the results window to come up

