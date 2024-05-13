How seemingly insignificant things work in a country can make that country look great. Take something as insignificant and as seemingly irrelevant as our postal services. Just after the internet revolution and the coming of email, the post offices in Nigeria nearly all died.

But the post offices in other countries did not die. With the information technology revolution that took place at the dawn of the millennium, other countries tied their postal systems to that revolution and made them relevant.

A parcel from the US and the UK or anywhere else in the world takes a maximum of two weeks to get to Nigeria. While the parcel is en route, a recipient gets real time notice of the whereabouts of their parcel. But owing to persistent neglect of our postal system, it will take another two to three months for that same package to escape the miasma and conundrum and the entanglement of the analogue systems prevalent at the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) before that same parcel gets to the recipient. The embarrassment and the letdown from that, to Nigeria, are indeed great.

President Bola Tinubu can change the present state of things in two ways: one, overhaul the present analogue system and two, fund NIPOST’s administrative and operational platforms.

Bob MajiriOghene Etemiku, [email protected]

ALSO READ: Taiwo Akinkunmi: Yoruba group petitions Tinubu over delay in flag designer’s burial