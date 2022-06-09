Time for Southwest presidency

Letters
By Tribune Online
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s statement that it is Yoruba’s turn to produce the next president is correct.  He publicly spoke his mind in Abeokuta without minding whose ox is gored on June 2, 2022 while addressing the delegates that it was the turn of the Southwest to produce the next president of Nigeria come 2023.

Tinubu is a vibrant who has used his good position to touch many lives. Those who have benefited from the good deeds of senator Tinubu can testify to this. We all witnessed what happened during the just concluded PDP presidential primary where Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal was constrained to step down for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to defeat Nyesom Wike. The rest is history.

In a sense, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not wrong to speak up the mind of many Yorubas. He has been living a good life that is infinitely more satisfying and encouraging considering everything he has been doing politically to support people when they badly need his help. He is an illustrious son of Yoruba land.

If people who helped me get to where I am today go out tomorrow and begin to tell the public about what they did for me, I will not get angry with him because Allah used them to give me hope and life and that is how I became a legal practitioner today.

No one is perfect except Allah. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of many parts. He is absolutely correct to say that power should return to Southwest for the sake of unity.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,


Ibadan

Comments

