In a miraculous turn of events, three victims were rescued alive at the Abalti Barrack end of the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere, as a 40-foot container trailer accidentally crashed into a Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ 811 FB while ascending the bridge on Sunday night, September 24.

The alert for rescue was triggered at 20:45 hours on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, along with other state emergency responders and sympathetic individuals.

They managed to rescue two male adults and a female adult, who were occupants of the car.

Meanwhile, the trailer driver and his assistant fled the scene.

Watch the video here:

