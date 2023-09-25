The Federal Ministry of Works on Sunday said it had not awarded the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway construction to any firm but had only opened discussions with Hitech.

A statement by Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, Director, (Information) Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Works, said media reports that the project had been awarded were wrong.

She said the information credited to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, was “totally untrue and misleading”.

“The general public is to please note and be well guided and for the RECORDS. The FG has only recently opened a maiden discussion with the engineering company- HITECH on this project, a second meeting is being considered to further access the possibility of the project being handled by them.

“The ministry has not awarded any such contract nor has signed any such contract agreement with any company in this regard.





“To this effect, media organisations are to please ensure their facts are duly authenticated with the Federal Ministry of Works before putting out incorrect information to the public.

“Let’s be more thorough in our journalistic activities as the ministry appreciates as always the cordial and positive reportage of the ministry’s policies and programmes,” she said. (NAN)

