The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has closed the Ojuelegba Bridge to traffic following a 40-foot container falling onto a Toyota Corolla car (JJJ 811 FB) at the top of the Ojuelegba Bridge (inwards Stadium) around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

According to a statement signed by LASTMA Spokesman Adebayo Taofiq, three occupants of the Toyota Corolla vehicle were rescued, with two of them rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Police, and other emergency responders rescued three casualties from a trapped saloon car at Ojuelegba inward Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“Traffic Officer Olajide Olukoga ‘Bravo’, who led the LASTMA rescue operations at the scene of the accident, confirmed that a 40-foot container fell on top of a Toyota Corolla car (JJJ 811 FB) at the top of the Ojuelegba bridge inwards Stadium.

“He further confirmed that out of the three casualties rescued from the Toyota Corolla saloon car, only one (a male) came out unhurt and was allowed to leave immediately.

“The remaining two rescued casualties (an adult male and a female) were rushed to the hospital by an ambulance belonging to LASEMA.

“Policemen from Surulere Police Division were at the scene to provide adequate security.

“While the entire Ojuelegba bridge inwards Stadium was temporarily closed and traffic diverted to the service lane by LASTMA officials,” the LASTMA statement revealed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…





FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…