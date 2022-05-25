APC primary: Orji Kalu set to return to senate unopposed

There are indications that the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu will emerge as the senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state at the end of Friday’s primaries.

Sen. Kalu who currently represents Abia North in the ninth assembly was cleared to contest the primaries of Abia senatorial districts, while the only opponent he had has withdrawn from the race .

The former Governor who was said to have dropped his presidential ambition for the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will now contest the primaries unopposed and his candidature would only be affirmed at the end of the voting exercise on Friday.

Senator Kalu’s support to the Senate President was after consultation and appeal to delegates to vote Lawan for fairness, equity and justice in the country .

Kalu has also extended all his political machinery to Lawan with an uncommon hope and confidence that the Senate President will emerge the winner at the presidential convention slated for Sunday.

