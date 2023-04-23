The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that no fewer than 168 residents and passersby escaped death as a building collapsed inside Sango Police barracks, Ibadan, on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Zonal Coordinator, South West of NEMA, Saheed Akinyode during an on-the-spot assessment on Sunday.

According to him, two cars, 3 motorcycles and five generators were damaged under the rubbles, adding that the affected two-storey building, marked Block Eleven and NPF/OYS/193 was over 100 years.

Akinyode assured that NEMA would conduct integrity tests on all the buildings in the barracks to ascertain their level of depreciation and whether they are still habitable or not.

Speaking further, NEMA Zonal Coordinator stated that no life was lost during the incident.

One of the residents of the barracks, a policeman, while speaking with our correspondent, narrated the incident, adding that the occupants of the collapsed building had been informed to vacate the building long time ago following an integrity test conducted.

“It was around 3pm on Saturday. Many of us were inside and the children were playing outside. We started hearing some sound in the building, some particle began to fall and the building eventually collapsed. No casualty was recorded at all. Nobody died and nobody was injured. But two cars, three motorcycles and five generators were affected,” he recalled.

Continuing, he said “the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division of this barracks and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) team were also here last night to take some pictures and make inquiries on the incident.

“After observing the incident, NEMA promised to bring us relief material such as matress, mosquito net and others, they said we should find a place we can manage for now. It is risky for us still staying here. But we have nowhere to go.”

Meanwhile, our correspondent on ground reported that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State had also visited the scene in the company of some senior Police officers, Including the PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, but did not grant interview.

However, Osifeso, in a chat with correspondent explained that the Force headquarters was handling the situation, adding that only Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, would speak on the development.