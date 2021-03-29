Three men abducted in Osun regain freedom

Three abducted men including the brother of Haruna Tanko, the Seriki of Sabo Stores at Iyeere area of Osu Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State on Monday regained freedom from the hands of their abductors after being engaged in a fierce battle by a team of policemen, vigilante and hunters group in the state.

It will be recalled that the three men were abducted on Sunday and their abductors demanded N50 million from their family members before their freedom could be secured.

However, it was gathered that security men, vigilante and the hunters group in the state refused to leave the forest of the kidnappers since the incident happened. This reportedly helped them in securing the freedom of the abductees without the payment of any amount as ransom.

The state police commissioner, Olawale Olokode confirmed the release through the state police public relations officer, MrsYemisi Opalola.

More details later.

