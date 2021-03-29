D’banj’s CREAM Platform, Heritage Bank give out millions to fans in March draw

CREAM Platform, Nigeria’s premiere creative reward platform officially kicked off its partnership with Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE Initiative with the commencement of the CREAM monthly draws, rewarding subscribers who dialled the *745*463# code, with lots of cash and other prizes.

The event held on Friday, March 26 at Heritage Bank Plc’s Building in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, had in attendance, the chairman of CREAM Platform – Daniel Oladapo Oyenbanjo popularly called D’Banj, Chief Damian Okoroafor – CEO of CREAM Platform, George Oko-Oboh, Regional Executive, Abuja and North, Heritage Bank Plc, Isaiah Ediae – Executive at Heritage Bank Plc, Popular Nollywood Actress and Ambassador – King Tonto Dikeh and General Manager for CREAM Platform, Seyi Akinrinmade.

The event hosted by one of CREAM Platform YNSPYRE beneficiaries, Damilola Adeyemi, had members of the press in attendance and started off with an Instagram live session with the host to usher in D’banj. Testimonials from previous CREAM beneficiaries were on display for all to see before the major events of the night happened.

The CREAM YNSPYRE draw proper started off on a great note with random picking of numbers electronically producing five winners who went home with the sum of N200,000 each, as well as a pledge by D’Banj to fully support their businesses and passion in a call session from D’banj to the lucky winners.

The day rounded off with three selected winners from CREAM Platform with Hanzy, a music artiste winning the Cream Top 10 category while Berri Tiga got the winning nod based on merit and Clara Aden, a visual artist was picked based on Innovation.

Other draw dates include: April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30 and down to August 27, 2021 which is the grand finale draw date in celebration of CREAM Platform’s fifth year anniversary.

