10 security measures you might need to survive in Nigeria

It’s no longer news that security is an issue in this country. There have been several disheartening news reports of kidnappings, killings, and various insecurity issues.

To stay safe and secure in Nigeria, one must be very sensitive and security conscious in order not to be a victim of the bad happenings.

Below are the security measures you need to take to survive in Nigeria.

1. Report every suspicious action or movement.

It is important that you report every strange movement to the nearest police station or your community head. This might save you or even your neighbors from being harmed. Being sensitive to everything going on in your environment would help you discover strange occurrences easily.

2. Avoid lifts from strangers

There is a cliche that says “awoof dey run belle”. This means freebies may have negative consequences. This is so true because nothing comes for free in most cases. Free rides and lifts have brought a lot of people to their doom. A lot of people are currently missing due to free rides from strangers. This is how victims end up abducted.

3. Always keep your loved ones informed about your movement

This cannot be overemphasized. Keeping your loved ones consistently informed about where you are going can save you from danger. Sending pictures or the address of the location or the picture of the person you are visiting can keep you safe from danger. Call them consistently to assure them that you are okay.

4. Be vigilant while boarding a bus or cab

Do not board a vehicle or bus without properly examining the other passengers. Don’t continue the journey if you notice strange attitudes or reactions. For example, a lady boarding a bus filled with only men can be a very dangerous thing to do. Also, do not board an empty bus; don’t be the first or only passenger.

5. Avoid cabs with tinted windows

Evil doers can use cars with tinted windows to carry out their evil acts. Remember, it would be so hard to communicate with other cars passing because they wouldn’t be able to see you in the cab.

6. Avoid using ATM machines at night





Using ATM machines at night draws attention towards you that you might be unaware of. This is because ATM locations could be lonely at such times and help in case of an attack could be far away.

7. Avoid traveling at night

Traveling at night can be a dangerous risk to take. Robbers often attack people at night and there wouldn’t be an avenue for help at that odd hour. If your journey requires you to travel at night, stop at the nearest hotel or a secured place for the night and continue your journey the next day.

8. Avoid sharing personal information with strangers or on social media

Sharing personal information in public opens you to great danger. Be careful about sharing sensitive information on your social media platforms. Information that indicates your address, your plate number or that of your loved ones should be kept personal. You should also be careful of the calls you make in public, especially when they are money-related. You might be giving a robber essential information.

9. Be careful while giving strangers a lift

If possible, avoid giving strangers a lift. You might be saving yourself from danger.

10. Always keep an object for self defense

It is necessary that you always have small sharp objects with you. A pocket knife, pepper spray, and tasers are examples of objects you might need to defend yourself in the case of contact with a criminal.

