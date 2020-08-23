This Fireboy is on fire!

Since his break out in 2019, YBNL Records singer and songwriter Fireboy DML has literally been on fire and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

While some have commended his style of music others are simply saying his approach to music and his lyrics would keep in the game for long.

In less than two years in the industry, his label boss, Olamide, otherwise known as Baddo, has not only turned around Fireboy’s music career, he also appears to have placed his foot on the path of success.

Since he launched his first solo studio album “Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps” in 2019, the singer has kept on giving his fans hits including “New York City Girl“, “Eli” and “Tattoo“, which are all singles off his new album.

With collaborations with Reminisce‘s on “Ogaranya” and Cracker Mallo‘s “Wickedest Wyne“, Fireboy, while speaking with R maintained that he came with his own brand of music and lyrics that not many people could match.

Though Burna Boy released his Twice at Tall album last Friday, Fireboy’s Apollo may have shifted attention away from Burna’s album to Fire’s.

The 17-track album features stars like Wande Coal on the track “Spell“, Olamide on “Afar” and D Smoke on “Champ“. The album “Apollo” was Olamide.

Producers who worked on the album include Pheelz, Type A, iamBeatz and P.Priime.

According to Fireboy: “this album is about evolution, growth, love and pain.I give gratitude to God, family and every featured artist in the album, the YBNL team and everyone who worked with him to create this masterpiece”, he said.

