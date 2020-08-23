Aselonpanic Records set to change narrative in music industry

The industry is set to witness another development as Aselonpanic Records Limited commences business with a determination to change the face of the industry as well as groom talents.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the label, Honourable Blessing Awogbade, the brand has been positioned to create an environment where artistes can thrive.

He added that the label was formed from a collaborative efforts of artistes and administrators who were dissatisfied with the lack of passion of many existing labels.

Awogbade, who is passionate about rebranding the entertainment industry and contributing his quota to the Nigerian music space through his record label, appears to be garnering reputation for himself as an entertainment expert.

Awogbade is also interested in politics as he contested for a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

R gathered that Awogbade, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, is determined to help realise the dreams of new talent in the industry.

Speaking on how he developed passion for creating platforms for music artistes, Awogbade revealed that the movement began this year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he put together a team of business and music enthusiasts to crystallise his long term vision.

