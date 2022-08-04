Things you should do before permanently relocating from Nigeria

For several reasons, a lot of people have been leaving the country, Nigeria, for greener pastures. This is the ‘Japa’ season, as it is fondly called.

However, the preparations made for someone leaving the country to study or for vacation are quite different from the preparation expected by someone leaving the country permanently. There is no place like home but it takes some people their entire life to return to their home country or base.

Are you traveling out of the country permanently? Are you thinking of permanent residency in another country? Then you are on the right page for insight. This article will be helpful for you as it will give you insight on things you should do or know before leaving your home country permanently.

1. Get as much information as possible

It is important that you get all the information you need to know. This information should vary depending on the process of traveling, your stay in your new country, the cost of living, necessary documents you will need, and the economic situation of the country you are heading to. Get necessary information as regards your accommodation just in case you don’t have a family or friend where you are going. Make do with every piece of information you can lay your hands on.

Getting the necessary information will guide you and help you get ready for what lies ahead. This is so that you will not be caught off guard if something comes up along the way.

2. Register with an authorised travel agent

This is as important as anything else. There are lots of fake travel agents all over the country. For those considering leaving the country permanently, it is advisable to have your eyes wide open while searching for a travel agent. Being a victim of fake travel agents will cost you so much- money, time, energy.

Seek counsel from the right people and do as much research as possible. You should also try as much as possible not to settle for ridiculously cheap offers.

3. Contact the embassy from time to time

Don’t get your visa and then relax. It is important that you consistently contact the embassy. This is to keep you updated from time to time in case of sudden changes in your travel process or flight. They will definitely give you a call in case of changes, but don’t bank on this.

4. Check your visa and other essential documents

As you prepare to travel out of the country, you must be aware that your visa and other migration documents are your pass or licence to enter a new country. This is why you must scrutinise every document you will be using and check for mistakes or spelling errors.

5. Declutter your things and convert the money





Leaving the country permanently means you won’t be coming back for a long time or even at all. You might need to sell your things or give them all away to family and friends. This is why it is important that you start your packing early. This will help you know what to keep or dispose of. After selling, you can convert the money to your new country’s currency.

6. Pack as much Nigerian food as possible, especially the ones you can’t get abroad

For Nigerians traveling, it is important that you pack a lot of things you know you can’t find where you are traveling to. It is advised that you pack light bags, but you must always remember your stay is long term and not short term. You can ship heavy bags depending on your financial ability.

7. Don’t leave any documents behind

Since you won’t be returning to your home country soon, you should take every necessary document with you. This is because there might be a need for it and, considering the distance, getting it might not be so easy. It is also important that you make copies of your documents in order to have a backup. You can also store these documents online.

It is important that you get to the airport a few hours before takeoff time for your flight, and of course, take as many pictures as possible with your family and friends.

