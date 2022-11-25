Thefastlane kick-starts free ‘DigitalKids’ programme

Thefastlane and Co, a digital co-operative company in Lagos has concluded plans to hold a DigitalKids technology skill training programme for children between the ages seven to sixteen years from December 17, 2022, for a one-month training programme.

According to the organisers, the idea behind it is to help participants identify technology and develop essential coding skills in Web Design, Mobile App Design, Graphic Design, Digital Media, App Development, and Content Creation. Given this, Thefastlane and Co have launched a ‘TechChampChallenge’ to kick off the technology skill training programme in which participants will be winning N1 million worth of prizes.

Speaking, the Head, Digital Management Services, TheFastlane and Co, Mr. Boluwatife Olla said, “At DigitalKids, our core is to help identify technology and develop essential coding skills in Web Design, Mobile App Design, Graphic Design, Digital Media, and Content Creation.

“We believe that for our kids to keep pace with the rising development in the technological space and stand out among their peers both locally and internationally, they need to be equipped with the vital technical and soft skills listed above.’’ He said that DigitalKids is an online programme to cater for local and international participants with experienced tutors to coach the kids.

“In addition, class recordings will be uploaded on the kid’s portal for learning references. The course modules entail Digital Media, Creative Designs, and STEM. Each module is divided into three stages, participants will be assessed and a certificate will be issued upon completion of each module. The curriculum is currently on the website.”

According to the CEO of Thefastlane and Co, Mr. Oluwaseun Bamiro, “This initiative is geared towards preparing, coaching, and supporting our kids to enable them to improve their digital capabilities through the impartation of practical ICT skills. We have gone beyond the dark age. The world is technologically driven now. Primarily, everything is about Science Technology Mathematics (STEM) so the kids must be able to develop core ICT skills aside from the normal ambition to become Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers, etc. Technology is the new oil”.