The Twitter Africa headquarters controversy

RECENTLY, Twitter made a business decision to locate its Africa headquarters in Ghana, although commercial imperatives should have ordinarily recommended Nigeria. Many Nigerians in the private and official circles were jolted by this painful decision of the social media company. Given the existing figure of 39.6 million Twitter users in Nigeria, which is more than Ghana’s overall population of 32 million people, Nigeria ought to have been the natural choice of the company. The bulk of Twitter users in Africa are Nigerians. However, it seems that Twitter did not consider sales volume, extant and potential, as a critical decision variable in the circumstance. The company cited many factors, including ease of doing business, as reasons for its choice. Ironically, although a lot of improvement is still required on the ease of doing business in the country, especially those bordering on tweaking the bureaucratic practices and infrastructural deficits to become receptive to and accommodative of new local and foreign businesses, there would appear to be a modicum improvement on the ease of doing business lately.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and controlled by his office has been doing a fairly good job, leading to marginal improvement in the global rating of the country on the ease of doing business in recent months. Somehow, this improvement has failed to sway Twitter from its decision against Nigeria. This is not a surprise though, because there is more to the ease of doing business than marginal improvement in the provision of infrastructure and a receptive and friendly bureaucracy. The pervasive and deteriorating security situation across the country could not have possibly escaped the radar of any sane and competent entrepreneur making investment decisions. Truth be told, most entrepreneurs would think twice before investing in a supposedly sovereignty which does not s have a firm grip on governance, but rather has a litany of ungoverned spaces within its territory. Or which investor will take a different decision from Twitter’s given the widespread insecurity in the country? People, including expatriates, are kidnapped, maimed and killed at will.

Unfortunately, rather than perfecting strategies to arrest the worsening insecurity, the government and some people are currently engaged in a blame game over Twitter’s decision. Yes, Twitter’s decision is painful and concerning as it will result in potential losses to Nigeria and Nigerians in terms of employment and income generation, but the solution does not lie in trading blames. Many Nigerians, including those in the opposition parties, see Nigeria’s loss of Twitter’s Africa headquarters to Ghana as one of the signposts of government’s failure and it is difficult to fault that position. It is the duty of the government to provide the right business climate, including security of lives and properties, to attract investors and it becomes blame-worthy if it is doing the obverse.

The situation is not helped by the government’s myopic belief that the #EndSARs protests and the alleged negative, deceitful and unpatriotic propaganda associated with the protests caused the country to lose the Africa headquarters of Twitter to Ghana. While some people might have conducted themselves in a less than patriotic manner, especially by magnifying the casualties resulting from the #EndSARs protests, the truth is that the protests would not have happened in the first place if the government had been alert to its responsibility by putting the police, and in particular the Special Anti-Robery Squad, in check. It amounts to playing the ostrich or oversimplifying the security challenges at hand to posit that Twitter predicated its decision to ignore Nigeria in siting its headquarters on the outcome of the #EndSARs protests only.

After all, Twitter is an American company and its home country recently came out with a report which debunked the claim of massacre of protesters by the Nigerian security agents. And if Twitter’s decision was not swayed by that report, then there must be other reasons. Or is it being suggested that Twitter was blind to the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, killer herdsmen and kidnappers across the country? It is time the government woke up from its slumber and devised means to end the heightening insecurity in the country, otherwise nothing would stop unsavoury decisions like Twitter’s from being repeated.

