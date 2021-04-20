Falana, Olorode, others float new political movement

A new radical political movement, the Peoples Alternative Political Movement, (TPAP-Movement), with promoters including Lagos lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), Prof Toye Olorode and many labour unions across the country, said it is set to mend a divided country and bring hope where there is despair.

The new political movement gave this assurance in a joint statement signed by Falana, Jaye Gaskiya and Olorode, copy of which is made available to newsmen, urging Nigerians, workers, students, women, youths and defenceless people alike to be ready to confront the exploitative system in order to secure eternal freedom from anguish and misery.

TPAP-Movement, while assuring that it had rolled out several socio-political programmes to save the country from imminent economic and moral collapse in the hands of those it described as corrupt and visionless elite, declared that only a radical intervention would save the country from a shipwreck.

The statement, while noting that the founders of the new movement were the country’s labour movement, farmers unions, women groups and hundreds of civil society organisations spread across the country, said sadly that the country was once again at a perilous crossroads with the deteriorating socio-economic situations in the face ridiculous living conditions of citizens and extremely poor quality of life.

This was just as the Movement also sadly said Nigerian had been a gradual slid into possible implosion since the inauguration of the current 4th Republic in 1999, adding: “We have started to build alliances in the creeks, in the forest lands, in the savannah, in the desert, in the plateau and plain fields where poor and toiling masses of Nigerians live.”

“We are very clear about the root causes of our existential crisis. We shall mobilise Nigerians irrespective of religion, creed and norms to establish a new country that will be the pride of Africa. Nigeria shall be great again,” the movement vowed.

TPAP-Movement, while noting that the ruling elite were incompetent, greedy, exploitative, destructive with its repressive capitalist system over which it presides, said it was not ambiguous about what was ultimately required to address the crisis and salvage the country and her peoples.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE