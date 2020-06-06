In need of a new hairstyle? Then tribal braids is the hairstyle to try. From ponytails to buns, and even braids with vibrant colours, there are also options of adding on yarn and rings on the hair to look more beautiful.

Tribal braids have their roots in Africa and feature many different techniques and braid styles. Traditionally, braided hairstyles were a way to communicate status, age, relationships, and more. Today, tribal braids are all about acknowledging heritage while showing off your personality and style.

Tribal braids with beads: The tribal braids with beads is an exciting and intriguing style for women who love the bold look and express their personality with their style. The use of bread is your choice, and you can choose a broad set of options there as well, something that matches with your outfit or some colour that you prefer.

Ghana braids: As the name suggests, Ghana braids are a traditional hairstyle from the country of Ghana. The term ‘Ghana braids’ broadly applies to many different braiding patterns that all have a unique tapered effect. To create the Ghana braids look, your stylist will begin by creating thin micro braids, which then taper out to more full, thicker plaits and twists.

Fulani braids: They are associated with an African ethnic group known as the Fula, who live throughout much of the Western and Eastern parts of the continent. Fulani braids are usually styled with unique patterns of thin-to-medium tightly plaited braids that are close to the head and taper into hair extensions of all lengths. They are traditionally decorated with rings and beads.

Jumbo tribal braids: This is a form of box braids, but much thicker than other styles and usually require extra hair extensions to be used to get their signature oversized effect. If you are not a fan of sitting for long hours to get your hair done, then jumbo tribal braids is the best occasions. They require low-maintenance and are easy to style.

Tribal braids bun: The braided bun is a classic hairstyle, and it looks even better with a tribal twist. It is perfect for special occasions, such as weddings.

Bohemian tribal braids: They are simply box braids, but with curly and undone ends, which gives you a fuller and voluminous look. This hairstyle is perfect for someone who likes long braids, but not the weight that comes with it. The reason is that the undone ends provide a lighter weight to the entire hairstyle.

Lemonade tribal braids: Named after Beyoncé after she wore them in her 2016 visual album, Lemonade, the braids are close-braided cornrows that go from left to right, rather than front to back.

Triangle part tribal braids: Box braids date back thousands of years and are thought to originate in Southern Africa.

Instead of the classic square, each hair section forms a triangle, hence the name, triangle box braids. It is a unique twist on the usual box braid style and is a fun way to shake it up if you want a fresh look on a classic style.

To be continued

