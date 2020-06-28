The Smell: Bold reflection on s3x, s3xuality in Christendom

The movie featuring a lot of debutant actors deftly examines how homes and church handle s3x and s3xuality.

THE Smell, a forthcoming evangelical movie by Free Gift International, boldly explores s3x, s3xuality and dealing with s3xual pressure among both adults and youth.

Directed by Ayo Yoloye and shot on location in Lagos, ‘The Smell’ beams the searchlight on the sensitive issue few people want to discuss, especially in Christendom.

The movie deftly explores s3x, s3xuality and coping with s3xual pressures through the lives of two families that are connected and intertwined by a series of bizarre but yet not uncommon circumstances.

Kate (Banke Amole-Adams), is a s3xually dissatisfied Christian wife that has never enjoyed s3x with her husband. Sadly, she has never been able to tell him. She can share her problems with her close friend Judith (Moyo Ola-Oludiya) and leaders in the church but not with her husband. In a bid to address the issue, Kate considers using pornography to spice up her s3x life. An unplanned pregnancy further complicates her life as she struggles between doing what is right and the easy option of abortion that will make the problem go away.

Kate’s husband, Fred, (Eric Amole Adams) is unemployed. He is a spiritually sensitive man with a strong passion for soul-winning. But he is constrained by his weak financial position. He sometimes finds it difficult to stamp his authority on issues in the home, mainly when dealing with his wife, the family’s breadwinner.

Fred and Kate’s 15-year-old daughter, Mary (Deborah Agboye), is a conflicted teen. She is under pressure from her peers to lose her virginity like them. Mary struggles not to succumb while curious to learn more about and experience the pleasure of s3x. Because her parents don’t discuss s3x with her; she takes guidance from her friends and Akpan (Francis Olorunyomi), her parent’s houseboy. He is a pervert always looking for young girls. His gentle mien makes him an unsuspecting s3x predator.

Kate’s neighbour, Deaconess Mary, (Favour Abraham) is on fire for the Lord. She is actively involved in church programmes and, appears in full control of her life. Mary also has a happy marriage, a reasonably good relationship with her husband and is the go-to person for counsel on marital issues, particularly s3x-related matters.

Her husband (Chester Osagie), is a respected elder in the church. He is a strict disciplinarian who keeps his children and all young people around him on a tight leash. His wife appreciates her husband’s pivotal role since her commitment to ministry takes a toll on the time she has available for her children.

However, the couple’s children, Tony and Feyi, struggle with their demons. Tony, played by Lanre Sodipe, is a handsome s3xually active young man who must have his regular dose of s3x. He sees nothing wrong with multiple s3x partners as long as he takes the right precautions to avoid unwanted pregnancy. His philosophy is simple: learn how to use your s3xual apparatus in your youth so you can enjoy a s3xually fulfilling life in future. Once he sets his sights on a woman, he doesn’t stop until he has his way with her.

His sights are on Kemisola (Busola Onabanjo), the pretty prude amongst her friends. She is committed to a life of s3xual purity and determined to go to her marriage bed as a virgin. Kemisola is always standing for Jesus despite efforts to ridicule her or make her compromise in relationships with the opposite s3x. Tony knows this but is determined to sleep with her.

His sister, Feyi,(Josephine Alabi), seems to know a lot more about s3x than girls her age. She craves for the attention of her mother, who is just too busy working for the Lord to give her the time she needs. Her parents are ministers of the gospel, but she has her doubts about Jesus and his love for her.

As the characters interact, some soon get entrapped in a web of lies. They are gradually thrust into the murky waters of s3x abuse, lesbianism, masturbation, pornography, s3x outside marriage and the challenge of dealing with s3xual pressure in an increasingly s3xually permissive world. Unknowingly, they begin to carry unusual smells around and the odour they exude progressively becomes more offensive. Events finally compel them to confront the root cause of the strange smell that follows them.

The soon- to- be released movie on Free Gift International’s YouTube’s channel in July is a must-watch for both the young and old who are s3xually active but unmarried. It will be instructive for people that have been s3xually abused or are struggling to deal with s3xual pressure or deviance.

It is a movie for married couples dissatisfied with their s3x lives and especially for teenagers and youths under peer pressure to indulge in s3x. ‘The Smell’ is also an eye-opener for parents, church leaders, school teachers and leaders of young people to the multifaceted dimensions of s3x and s3xuality amongst the youth in today’s world.

It is a movie for all who seek to be able to understand and give sound counsel on the s3xual realities and challenges we all face today. It is a movie for all who desire to live s3xually compliant lives before God.

