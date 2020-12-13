The reason I left PDP was that a knee was on my neck ― Uduaghan

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has eventually stated the reason he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the build-up to the 2019 general elections.

The Itsekiri-born medical doctor after jumping ship pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he got the Delta South Senatorial district ticket which he later lost to Senator James Manager of the PDP.

Uduaghan, it will recalled, to the chagrin of political watchers, left the APC some time ago and officially returned to the PDP under which he had served as commissioner, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and governor for two terms.

Speaking on Classic FM97.3 on Sunday afternoon on the topic: “State of the Nation” anchored by Sulaiman Aledeh on his programme, The Discourse, Dr Uduaghan said he left the PDP because somebody’s knee was on his neck.

Without really disclosing the identity of the person who made life unbearable for him in spite of being a party chieftain, the former governor said he had to quietly leave the PDP rather than working for its destruction.

“I left the PDP because a knee was on my neck. I couldn’t breathe. Yes, I have a special connection with the party because I helped midwife it in Delta.

“But instead of destroying what I helped built, I left quietly to ply my trade elsewhere.

“I love the PDP, but even twin siblings who are inseparable fight too,” he asserted.

On what his mood looks like having returned to his former party, the former governor said he was happier and the knee was off his neck.

“I am back happier because the knee is no longer on my neck as I can breathe fine now,” he said.

On his contribution to the ongoing restructuring conversation, Dr Uduaghan explained his own understanding of the subject to mean “an administrative re-engineering of the Exclusive, Concurrent and Residual Lists in such a way that the FG would shed some of its items with the state and LG levels” of government to engender fiscal federalism.

According to him, “revamping Warri Port, dualising Ughelli – Asaba road to link distribution of goods from the port up to the South-East,” was another aspect of restructuring.

