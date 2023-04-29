FOR many reasons, Western countries cannot cease pursuing an Africa recreated in their own image. For one, African countries tend to look up to them for aid. Since the receiver is servant to the giver, they apparently feel that Africa while taking money from them ought to accept their malady in return. The second, apparently related, reason is (neo)colonialism: Africa is bound to Euro-America by a servant-leader relationship and so Europeans typically do not see Africa as an equal partner in the scheme of things. Third, Euro-America still retains its sense of cultural superiority over Africa, a continent housing the wretched of the earth.

If Euro-Americans invented nearly every modern facility that Africa enjoys today, it would, they think, be insulting for Africans to find their turn of civilization, including the LGBTQI and sex change culture, abhorrent. This is the thought that comes to mind as I ponder the ongoing global onslaught on the Ugandan Parliament and government over the country’s new gay law. On March 21, the Ugandan Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, with only two out of 389 MPs opposing it. For the Bill to pass into law, however, President Yoweri Museveni must give his assent. And that’s what the West doesn’t want.

Western news outlets and intellectuals who naturally subscribe to leftist ideology are derisively dismissing the law, outraged at President Yoweri Museveni’s call on African leaders to save the world from homosexuality. Addressing a delegation of members of parliament from more than 22 African countries who had attended a conference on “Family values and Sovereignty” in Entebbe on April 3, Museveni had rightly characterized homosexuality as “reversible and curable.” Since then, the Western world, including the mainstream media, has been up in arms against Uganda. CNN and others have predictably venerated MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo and the few others who have spoken out against the bill, claiming that it “contravenes established international and regional human rights standards” as it “unfairly limits the fundamental rights of LGBTQ+ persons.”

In a 2018 interview with President Uhuru Kenyatta, CNN’s Christiane Amanpour had the nerve to tell that leader of a sovereign African state: “You are going to get yourself into trouble because what you have just stated categorically is that this (legalization of homosexuality) is not an issue for the Kenyan people.” Get into trouble from whom? Kenyatta was expressing the views of his people, but CNN couldn’t just process the idea that a government could stand by the wishes of its people against foreign corruption.

Amnesty International Uganda has naturally descended heavily on President Museveni, saying he must veto the “draconian Anti-Homosexuality Bill which criminalizes those who promote homosexuality or attempt to commit the offence of homosexuality and imposes a duty on the people of Uganda to report “acts of homosexuality” or face a potential jail term of up to six months. It is outraged that the bill also contains a provision on aggravated homosexuality in relation to circumstances where a person contracts a terminal illness because of a sexual act, which will likely deter individuals from the LGBTI community living with HIV/AIDs from accessing health care and medical services.

Hear Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International: “The passing of this appalling bill is a heartbreaking moment for the LGBTI community and their loved ones in Uganda… Nobody should ever be criminalized for their sexual orientation or gender identity. Amnesty International remains extremely concerned that homophobic comments made by President Museveni and other senior officials before, during and after the Bill was passed by Parliament are already inciting hatred, discrimination, and violence against individuals because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

The cultural conquistadors and their African collaborators cannot stop ridiculing “conversion therapy,” characterized as a “pseudoscientific practice of attempting to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender expression.” But where do “sexual orientation” and “gender expression” come from? Tafi Mhaka, a South African social and political commentator who claims to have seen the light and abandoned the anti-gay position in Africa, posits that “there is no plausible reason to consider sexual and gender inclusivity within African societies through the remote and inconsequential prism of Western moralities,” and immediately loses the argument. Just what is he saying? That we should see LGBTQI through African morality, which is precisely what he is against?

Mhaka deplores the days he was “young, impressionable and fell hook, line and sinker for the contrived opposition to widespread social inclusivity”, and when he “also failed to see that Mugabe was employing homophobia as a political gimmick — even as his ally, former Zimbabwe President Canaan Banana, was in 1997 convicted of forcing an aide into a three-year homosexual relationship.” Today, he has “discarded my once toxic and narrow-minded mentality.” Ridiculous. Mhaka should learn from Aditi Bhandari, who reports that “while there has been progress in some African nations to decriminalise same-sex relationships, public opinion polls show overall Africans’ attitudes toward LGBTQ people starkly contrast those in other countries where homosexuality has been more widely accepted.”

Bandari informs us that “one explanation for Africa’s modern anti-LGBTQ attitudes is the lingering influence of colonial-era laws, citing a 2014 study by researchers at the University of Reading that found former British colonies were “overwhelmingly more likely to have laws that criminalise homosexuality.” But this is a demonstrably false theory. African opposition to homosexuality derives from the dictates of African culture, not British anti-homosexual laws. Thankfully, Bandari recognises that “not all of Africa’s current status can be explained by colonial legacy, since “several former French colonies have passed anti-homosexuality laws after gaining independence, including Algeria, Cameroon and Mauritania.”

Seeking validation from wasted westerners, some so-called intellectuals seek to impose an alien lifestyle on Africans. They ignore the real issues, including widespread poverty, lack of access to potable water, poor access to electricity, security threats, promoting demonic experimentations with biology. According to Hanan Morsy, chief economist of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Africa currently accounts for more than half of the world’s poor. But these LGBTQI demons want us to ignore this issue and focus on men fooling themselves with other men, a practice we just don’t like. They claim, without any shred of evidence, that the LGTBQI lifestyle is a question of how people are wired up. But no one is born gay. Like in the natural world, the normal tendency of a male is to company with the female. There is no such thing as a gay dog, yet human beings want to live worse than dogs!

Adopting the gay lifestyle will inevitably lead to the sex change confusion that engulfs Euro-America. Consider the case of Glenique Frank, a transgender London Marathon winner who has just offered to give her medal back following the backlash she received after she outran about 14,000 women in the race. That proves that Londoners know the truth about biology even if their lawmakers don’t. As the Bard of Isara says in one of his plays: “So resolutely does nature abhor a vacuum.” I rise.





