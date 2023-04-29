I am 17- year old boy. My problem is that any time my penis is erect, it is always facing up instead of being straight. I am worried if I will be able to father a child with this condition.

Habeeb (by SMS)

When you become sexually aroused, blood flows into spongelike spaces inside your penis, expanding and stiffening it. A bent penis generally occurs when these spaces don’t expand evenly. Most often, this is due to normal differences in penis anatomy, but sometimes scar tissue or another problem causes a bent penis and painful erections. Possible underlying causes of a bent penis include: Peyronie’s disease (a curved erection caused by one of a number of underlying conditions), Injury to the penis, Autoimmune disorders or Inherited fibrous tissue (collagen) abnormality. Although, it is common for the penis to curve slightly to the left or right when it’s erect, if you have a more significant bend in your penis, which may cause you pain or difficulty having sex, you will need a proper medical examination.

