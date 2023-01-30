The new naira notes

It is very unfortunate how deeply we make life difficult for ourselves as a nation and as a people. The latest being the indiscriminate increase of the price of fuel and the current directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria on new naira notes. In the last few weeks, Nigerians have been caught in the middle of a plummeting economy and a paralysing insecurity situation.

What is even worse is the posture of our leaders who appear untouched by the myriads of incapacitation that we are daily confronted with. The exchange of old naira notes for new ones has been a major issue across the country. The lack of conducive economic policy directive has cost Nigeria and Nigerians so much in the last few months, talk less of the horrendous economic misadventure through several years.

The naira swap, while necessary, should not have come with a lot of economic discomfort for the people it is meant to serve. Equally painful is the unchecked rising cost of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol. It is very irresponsible on our part that despite the fact that we have crude oil, we have little or no access to petrol at affordable prices.

Governments at all levels must be responsible and ensure that all things are done with the best interest of the masses at heart. The economic realities are extremely harsh and we must all fight to make our lot better. The fuel situation must be arrested and improved upon. The new naira implementation should be effected with the masses’ interest at heart also.

Jude Onwubiko, Asaba

