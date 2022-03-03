The job of policing belongs to everybody ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday paid a working visit to the FCT Police Command.

The IGP stated that the job of policing belongs to everybody, he emphasized the need for inter-agency collaboration between the police and other security agencies, including the military.

According to the police boss “We are doing our best in recent time, but there is always room for improvement because our successes and achievements must continue to sustain the achievement recorded the previous day.

“The job of policing belongs to everybody and we must all come together to corporate and synergies if we must police our communities effectively.

“Police, as a lead agency in internal security must exploit this area of collaboration with people.

“The space is wide, there is no need for rivalry or to outsmart others because every security agency including the police is working to checkmate the activities of criminals,” he stated.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Babaji Sunday, while receiving the Inspector-General who was accompanied by the shots of the police management team, called on the IG to provide the FCT Police Command with more personnel and barrack accommodation.

He also made demands for 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), arms and ammunition, bulletproof jackets, ballistic helmets, 15 Toyota Hilux vehicles, 40 motorcycles and 1,500 walkie talkies.

He highlighted the success of the FCT Police Command in fighting crime, like the recent rescue of 11 kidnapped victims in Gwargwada community in Kuje Area Council in the FCT.

