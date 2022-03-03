Kwara govt clears 7 months owed COE workers’ salaries, restores subvention

The administration of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has cleared the backlog of seven months’ salaries owed to the workers of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, by the previous administration in the state.

The AbdulRazaq administration has also restored the monthly subvention to the institution to aid its performance and pay workers’ salaries as and when due.

Chairman of Governing Council of the College, Elder Reuben Iye, disclosed this at a ceremony to mark the one year anniversary of the council.

Describing the governor as a sincere leader, Iye added that the governor also approved N70m for the accreditation of the institution’s courses by the National Universities Communication(NUC).

He said the successful accreditation exercise will enable the institution to run 17 regular degree programmes in affiliation with the University of Ilorin and Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

Iye, however, appealed to the governor to implement a special intervention in the College to improve its finances, saying that the new admission policy of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has drastically reduced the College’s admission slots and this has taken its toll on the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the institution.

He also said that the interview and selection of applicants for the position of substantive provost of the College had been carried out and a list forwarded to the governor for approval.

He clarified that the College’s Council was not aware of any petition against the three most qualified candidates for the position of substantive provost.

