The importance of hard and soft skills (I)

Life does not just work of itself; we need certain skills to make life work. It is the acquisition of and correct application of necessary skills that will give us a headway in life. The more skilled a person is the easier life will be and the more likely he will succeed.

“In order to complete tasks successfully, you should have knowledge, ability and competence. These qualities, known as skills, can be developed to help you gain expertise in a specific area. This expertise can translate into greater success in your career and other areas of life. Skill is a term that encompasses the knowledge, competencies and abilities to perform operational tasks. Skills are developed through life and work experiences and they can also be learned through study. There are different types of skills and some may be easier to access for some people than others, based on things like dexterity, physical abilities and intelligence. Skills can also be measured, and levels determined by skill tests. Most jobs require multiple skills, and likewise, some skills will be more useful for certain professions than others.” Indeed.com

The relevance and quality of skill is what determines the value, impact and influence a person will have.

“Observe people who are good at their work – skilled workers are always in demand and admired; they don’t take a back seat to anyone.” Proverbs 22.29 Message.

Skills are the tools that make a person succeed.

“Skills are the expertise or talent needed in order to do a job or task. Job skills allow you to do a particular job and life skills help you through everyday tasks. There are many different types of skills that can help you succeed at all aspects of your life whether it’s school, work, or even a sport or hobby. Skills are what makes you confident and independent in life and are essential for success. It might take determination and practice, but almost any skill can be learned or improved. Learning different skills and improving on the ones you already have can help you succeed in life and stand out from the crowd. Working on your abilities can make your more productive and confident in whatever you plan to do. You can gain or improve skills in everyday life and work by taking classes, finding a mentor and regularly training. Every experience and relationship you have can open the door to a new skill or enable you to polish up your current talents.” Examples.yourdictionary.com

The importance of skill cannot be overemphasized.

“Receive instruction in wise dealing and the discipline of wise thoughtfulness, righteousness, justice, and integrity, That prudence may be given to the simple, and knowledge, discretion, and discernment to the youth–The wise also will hear and increase in learning, and the person of understanding will acquire skill and attain to sound counsel [so that he may be able to steer his course rightly]” Proverbs 1:3-5 Amplified.

Skills are needed in every area of life – academics, business, careers, family, society etc.

TO BE CONTINUED