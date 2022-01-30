Adeboye at 80: Cleft lip and palate patients to get free surgery

Church News
By Edith-Mario Aigbavboa
revive Nigeria from battered economy, Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye, Rape
Pastor Adeboye

As part of the activities marking the 80th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Smile Africa Advocacy Initiative and the Smile Train in partnership with the Redeemers Health Centre, have launched a free surgery programme for cleft lip and palate patients.

According to the organisers the give back initiative is to honour the cleric as well as  restore hopes to the cleft lip and palate patients.

Tribune Church News gathered that the programme will be held from March 22 to 26, by 8 am daily, at the church’s headquarters.

It was also gathered that a follow-up visit will be held on May 20 to 22.

The initiative is aimed at educating people that cleft lip and palate is not a curse or any form of evil spirit as anyone with cleft lip or palate can be helped and healed.

You might also like
Church News

Politicians should return to God, redeem electoral pledges to Nigerians

Church News

Bogoro LGA CAN stresses importance of peace, unity for self-actualization, prays for…

Church News

Ibadan Anglican Diocese set to mark 70th anniversary

Church News

Nigeria will experience victory against all odds —Muoka

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More