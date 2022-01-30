Adeboye at 80: Cleft lip and palate patients to get free surgery

As part of the activities marking the 80th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the Smile Africa Advocacy Initiative and the Smile Train in partnership with the Redeemers Health Centre, have launched a free surgery programme for cleft lip and palate patients.

According to the organisers the give back initiative is to honour the cleric as well as restore hopes to the cleft lip and palate patients.

Tribune Church News gathered that the programme will be held from March 22 to 26, by 8 am daily, at the church’s headquarters.

It was also gathered that a follow-up visit will be held on May 20 to 22.

The initiative is aimed at educating people that cleft lip and palate is not a curse or any form of evil spirit as anyone with cleft lip or palate can be helped and healed.