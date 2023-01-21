The Golden Touch

By Aunty Yemi
Once there lived a greedy man in a small town. He was very rich and loved gold and all things beautiful. But he loved his daughter more than every other thing. One day, he came across a fairy. The fairy’s hair was caught in a few tree branches. He helped her out, but suddenly realised that he had an opportunity of becoming richer by asking for a wish in return for helping her. The fairy agreed. He said, “All that I touch should turn to gold.” And his wish was granted by the grateful fairy.

The greedy man rushed home to tell his wife and daughter about his wish. He was touching stones and pebbles and watching them turned to gold as he rushed home. Once he got home, his daughter rushed to greet him. As soon as he bent down to carry her up in his arms, she turned into a gold statue. He was devastated and started crying and trying to bring his daughter back to life. He realised his folly and spent the rest of his days searching for the fairy to take away his wish.

