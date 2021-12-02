The Experience 16: I’m coming home ― Travis Greene

One of the top gospel ministers of the leading gospel concert in the country, “The Experience”, and United States of America-born songwriter, Travis Greene, obviously is not only optimistic to be part of the success of this year’s hybrid gospel event but seems to have adopted Nigeria as his second home.

Greene, who has been a regular gospel minister in the history of the annual concert noted that he is delighted to visit Nigeria again for yet another swell memory to lift souls and associate with his people.

According to Greene, in a short video posted by the organisers of the event slated to hold December 3, on social media, he acknowledged that he is fully prepared for the sixteenth edition of the event and that he is so excited to be part of the gospel event.

“Family, I am so excited to be part of The Experience. I am coming home. December 3 and 5 for Sunday morning worship. I am delighted to join my friends there; Pastor Paul Adefarasin; the entire church and family.

“I am not coming empty-handed, I am coming with Chandler Moore. It is going to be so much fun. We are going to worship God together for The Experience a d I am so excited because there is no place like it and no worship like it. I will be glad to see you soon,” he added

The one-night phenomenal praise jam billed to hold at the House on the Rock Church, Lekki, Lagos, will also feature the performance of both international and indigenous gospel ministers including, Sidney Mohede, Planetshakers, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Onos, Travis Greene, Eben, Nokwe the Poet, Dunsin Oyekan, Mercy Chinwo, Don Moen, Ana Paula Valadao, Chevelle Franklin, LMGC, among others.

