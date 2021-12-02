Direct primaries: Reps invite INEC chairman to clear the air on N500bn cost implications

The House of Representatives on Thursday invited the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to clear the air on the cost implication of conducting direct primaries by political parties in the country.

According to the resolution passed by the House on a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Chairman, House Committee on Customs & Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide, the INEC Chairman is expected to appear before the joint House Committees on Appropriations and Electoral Matters.

In his lead debate, Hon. Abejide who frowned at the speculation making the rounds that it would cost over N500 billion for political parties to conduct direct primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections, noted that the controversy will determine the fate of the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2021 which is awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent.

He noted that as the umpire supervising both the primaries of political parties and the main elections, Professor Yakubu would be the appropriate INEC official to clear the air on the actual cost implications of conducting direct primaries.

He said: “We all know the importance of direct primaries. Some people say it will cost N500 billion.

“This is mere speculation because the cost of direct primaries may be within the budget of INEC.”

While stressing the need for timely legislative intervention, he urged the House to invite the INEC Accounting Officer before the passage of the 2022 budget.

While ruling, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary, mandated the “Committees on INEC and Appropriation, please invite the INEC chairman so that he can give us the possible cost implications of direct primaries.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…