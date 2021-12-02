Ondo Assembly confirms 14 new commissioners

Two weeks after sending the names of the new commissioner nominees in Ondo State to the State House of Assembly, the lawmakers, on Thursday, ratified the appointment of 14 new commissioners.

The names of the new commissioner nominees were forwarded to the House of Assembly, through a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Oladunni Odu.

All the 14 nominees who appeared before the Selection Committee of the House for screening were confirmed cleared yesterday by the House of Assembly.

While presenting the report of the Selection Committee at plenary on Thursday, the Deputy Speaker, Aderoboye Samuel Ademoye observed that the 14 nominees had been screened and found competent to serve as Commissioners in the state.

Aderoboye requested that the nominees be called to step forward for confirmation of their appointments and for ratification of their appointments through a voice vote by the majority of Lawmakers at the plenary.

Speaking after confirmation of the nominees, the Speaker Rt Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun. congratulated the newly confirmed Commissioners disclosing that they were appointed on the basis of their track records.

The Speaker urged the new Commissioners to work with Mr Governor to enhance the delivery of democracy dividends to the people of Ondo State.

Speaking on behalf of the newly cleared Commissioners, Mr Femi Agagu, from the southern senatorial district of the state, pledged to join hands with the governor to impact positively on the lives of the people.

Mr Aribo Olayato who spoke on behalf of Commissioners from the Northern Senatorial District pledged to work with Mr Governor to add value to the instrumentality of governance in Ondo State.

In the same vein, Engineer Razak Obe who spoke for Commissioners from the Central Senatorial District pledged not to disappoint the House, the governor and the entire people of Ondo State.

Mrs Omolola Fagbemi, a one time Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs who spoke for all the Commissioners, thanked members of the House for their good work and support for Mr Governor, a development she said has positively translated to noticeable development of Ondo State.

The newly confirmed nominees are; Rt. Honourable Fatai Olotu, Dr Julianah Osadahun, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega, Otunba Dele Ologun and Mr Sunday Adekunle Akinwalere.

Others are; Engineer Razak Obe, Dr Banji Ajaka, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju, Pastor Femi Agagu and Honourable Wale Akinlosotu.

It will be recalled that four Commissioners have been nominated and cleared by the House, and subsequently inaugurated in March this year as Commissioner in the state.

The four Commissioners included Donald Ojogo, Information and Orientation, Raheem Aminu, Works and Infrastructure, Wale Akinterinwa, Finance and Titiloye Charles as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state.

