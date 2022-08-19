Terrorists release 85-year-old abducted train victim, daughter, two others

Abductors of the Abuja /Kaduna train passengers released additional four hostages on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tukur Mamu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

He said, “I confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.

According to him,” The four released victims just left my office. They said they came collectively to thank me for the past efforts I made to mediate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them.

Also, they came to plead for all stakeholders especially the federal government to intensify efforts as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left in the forest is pathetic.

The statement noted that “Amongst those that were released on Friday includes the oldest victim, a grandmother, Mama Halimatu Atta. She is 85 years old.

” Also released is her daughter, a 53-year-old married woman, Adama Atta Aliyu, (the woman that was bravely shown in the last video protesting and challenging her captors and lamenting the failure to secure their release).

” The victim that first suggested my name to the abductors, as one of those to be contacted to mediate between them and the federal government, Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji (M.S Ustaz) and a Sokoto indigene, Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga were also released on Friday.

