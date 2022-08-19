Olu of Warri unveils royal Iwere society to harness Itsekiri cultural potential

Olu of Warri, Ogiame III, has inaugurated the Iwere royal society to harness Itsekiri cultural heritage in commemoration of his first coronation anniversary in Warri, Delta State.

He unveiled the society during Iwere music concert, on Thursday night, at Brown Hill Event Centre, Ogunnu, Warri south local government area as part of the events outlined for the five-day coronation anniversary celebration.

The colourful third-day event saw several sterling performances and renditions of poetry, choral songs, classical gospel songs by individuals and the Iwere royal choir.

Ogiame, Atuwatse III said the society would be saddled with the coordination and harnessing of the historical, cultural, literary and intellectual potentials of the Itsekiri people from time immemorial till date.

“Itsekiri has potential and the choir is an example of the treasure embedded in Itsekiri.

“This society shall help to coordinate and organise a central resource centre for all Itsekiris.

“This society has the aim to revive the Iwere identity and bring it to the era of the 21st century.

“Today, I am calling for every piece of literature written about or in the interest of Itsekiri in whatever form to be brought to the society.

“Every degree, judgement, treaty, document about or in the interest of should be submitted.





“There will debate, lectures, plays, dance dramas and specific examination of our relations and interaction with all of our neighbours- Urhobos, Ijaws, Isoko, Nembe, Benin, Yorubas Igalas and so on.

“This society will be chaired by myself and the various individuals who will be heading departments of the society will be communicated in due time,” he noted.