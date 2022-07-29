Terrorists attack Military checkpoint at Zuma Rock

The last may not have been heard about the cases of increasing insecurity in the country as dare devil terrorists again attacked a military checkpoint on Thursday night near Zuma rock , the border of Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja

It was gathered that the security breach occurred near Madalla town, close to Zuba, along the ever busy Abuja-Kaduna expressway .

According to a military source, the insurgents arrived at 7.30 pm and opened fire on the troops, killing so

It was gathered that the bandits took control of the area for about 30 minutes as they blocked the Kaduna-Abuja expressway shooting indiscriminately

Our source said that already Soldiers from Zuma Barracks and other security forces have been deployed to the scene.

Details coming soon

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘39.6 percent of unmarried university students use sexual performance-enhancing drugs’

EXPERTS say that the use of sexual performance-enhancing drugs is an emerging public health issue that requires a university-wide health advocacy campaign to stop among unmarried students in Nigerian universities…Terrorists attack Military

Tips on building a happy and healthy relationship

Building a happy relationship entails setting certain relationship goals. These goals revitalise your relationship and also help you spice things up. You might be surprised that these little efforts can go a long way in helping you build a better and outstanding relationship…Terrorists attack Military

Safety precautions to observe at the airport

In order for you not to fall victim of criminal elements who disguise as fellow passengers or dishonest airport staff, here are safety precautions you should observe when next you visit the airport…Terrorists attack Military

Safety tips to observe when boarding a ride from a ride-hailing app





In order to ensure your safety when next you board a ride, here are safety tips to observe when boarding a ride on ride-hailing apps…Terrorists attack Military