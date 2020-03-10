Terrorism: Coalition wants US, UK, Israel intervention
A coalition of civil society groups on Monday urged governments of United States, United Kingdom and Israel to urgently intervene in tackling terrorism and insurgency in several parts of Nigeria.
Representatives of the coalition who spoke with reporters in Abuja said requests for the intervention were submitted at the countries various Embassies.
The appealed to the countries to assist the Nigerian Military with strategies to conclusively deal with the insurgency in the country.
The groups, led by its President, Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim however, frowned at calls for the removal of military service chiefs.
“For us in the Civil Society, it is gratifying to observe the many progress of our gallant troops as they match towards total victory against the insurgents.
“We must not fail to appreciate and commend the service chiefs and the entire military for their successes.
“We salute the courageous effort of the military, and call on Nigerians to pray and wish that the enthusiasm to make Nigeria again will not be in vain.”
While mourning with the bereaved families of slain servicemen, the coalition saluted the sacrifices made by the gallant soldiers who laid the lives for our comfort peace.
“We celebrate your gallantry, commitment and patriotism to your fatherland; the successes against the insurgent are a testament to the capacity of the service chiefs, especially Lt Gen, Tukur Buratai: the chief of the Army Staff.
“On the strength of the above, we the members of the Coalition of Civil Society Group pass a vote of confidence on the service chiefs and the entire Nigeria military.”
It then called on all Nigerians to shun any view or positions motivated by ethnic or political interest and support the service chiefs and the entire military with pray and useful information to enable them to end the insurgency and return peace to the affected areas.
“We strongly hope that victory is certain and it is near.”