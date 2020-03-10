Terrorism: Coalition wants US, UK, Israel intervention

A coalition of civil society groups on Monday urged governments of United States, United Kingdom and Israel to urgently intervene in tackling terrorism and insurgency in several parts of Nigeria.

Representatives of the coalition who spoke with reporters in Abuja said requests for the intervention were submitted at the countries various Embassies.

The appealed to the countries to assist the Nigerian Military with strategies to conclusively deal with the insurgency in the country.

The groups, led by its President, Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim however, frowned at calls for the removal of military service chiefs.

“For us in the Civil Society, it is gratifying to observe the many progress of our gallant troops as they match towards total victory against the insurgents.

“We must not fail to appreciate and commend the service chiefs and the entire military for their successes.

“We salute the courageous effort of the military, and call on Nigerians to pray and wish that the enthusiasm to make Nigeria again will not be in vain.”

ALSO READ: Ekiti moves to protect minors from being sexually abused in hotels