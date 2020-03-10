Bayelsa guber: Aggrieved youths storm PDP National Secretariat

• demands immediate expulsion of Alaibe

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
PDP
PDP

Scores of aggrieved Youth members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Tuesday stormed the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja, to seek for the immediate expulsion of a former gubernatorial Aspirant of the Party in Bayelsa State, Mr Timi Alaibe

The youths under the umbrella of ” PDP National Youth Rebirth Forum” in their numbers, displayed placards in solidarity with the state Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, and called on the leadership of the party to save Bayelsa from Alaiibe, describing him as an agent of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

ALSO READ: Buhari writes Senate, seeks amendment to Finance Act

Alaibe, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is currently in court seeking the disqualification of Duoye on grounds that the primary election that produced him breached the provisions of the party’s constitution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

HERE IS HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

You might also like
Latest News

Obi elated at Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, recalls her effort to save Nigeria

Latest News

Bayelsa: APC, PDP resume verbal war over Supreme Court judgement

Latest News

BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses PDP, Ihedioha’s application to review judgment

Latest News

Involve women in governance, group request Bauchi PDP

Comments