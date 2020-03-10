Bayelsa guber: Aggrieved youths storm PDP National Secretariat

Scores of aggrieved Youth members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Tuesday stormed the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja, to seek for the immediate expulsion of a former gubernatorial Aspirant of the Party in Bayelsa State, Mr Timi Alaibe

The youths under the umbrella of ” PDP National Youth Rebirth Forum” in their numbers, displayed placards in solidarity with the state Governor, Senator Duoye Diri, and called on the leadership of the party to save Bayelsa from Alaiibe, describing him as an agent of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Alaibe, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is currently in court seeking the disqualification of Duoye on grounds that the primary election that produced him breached the provisions of the party’s constitution.