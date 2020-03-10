Buhari writes Senate, seeks amendment to Finance Act

Latest NewsTop News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Senate, Finance Act, Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

A letter from the office of President Muhammadu Buhari with a request for amendment of the Finance Act, 2019 (Amendment) Bill was, on Tuesday, read on the floor of the Senate.

The letter, dated March 6, 2020, addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, sought for the inclusion of Animal Feeds in the list of Basic Food items that are exempted from Value Added Tax.

The letter reads in part: “Pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1 999 (as amended), I formally request that the Finance Act, 2019 (Amendment) Bill, be considered by the Senate, for passage into law.

“This bill seeks to amend the Finance Act, 2019, as recently passed by the National Assembly, by clarifying.

ALSO READ: No case of Lassa fever, COVID-19 in our health facility ― LASUTH

“That the administrative effective date for the increase in Value Added Tax from 5 per cent  to 7.5 per cent is the 1st of February 2020.

“That Animal Feeds are included in the list of Basic Food items that are exempt from Value Added Tax; and

“Aspects of the tax holiday incentive for agriculture, by targeting this incentive to small and medium-sized companies that invest in primary crop, livestock, forestry and fishing agricultural production.

“This incentive is also to be administered by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission pursuant to the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act.

“While I trust that this Bil will be favourably considered for passage into law by the National Assembly so as to support the implementation of the 2020 Federal Budget. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

HERE IS HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

You might also like
Latest News

Over N3.7bn recovered from NDDC contractors, ex-directors ― Buhari

Latest News

Armed Forces Commission: Coalition calls on Nigerians to reject proposed bill

Latest News

APC crisis: Oshiomhole set to regain lost grounds

Latest News

FG constitutes advisory committee for NDDC

Comments