The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) recently hosted a delegation from the international headquarters of the Mission to Seafarers (MTS), reaffirming its commitment to support seafarers. The delegation, led by the Regional Director of MTS African Region, Revd Cedric Rautenbach, included Revd Canon Bimbo Aduroja, the Chaplain of MTS Lagos, and Revd Emmanuel Ilori, the Assistant Chaplain of MTS Lagos.

During the visit, STOAN Chairman, Princess Vicky Haastrup, expressed the association’s dedication to the welfare of seafarers, emphasizing the critical role they play in global trade and the operation of ports. She highlighted the challenging conditions seafarers face, such as long periods away from home and various operational hazards, and praised MTS for its efforts to address these issues, including fatigue, communication difficulties, mental health challenges, and safety concerns.

“The work of seafarers is a noble one. Without seafarers, there is no ship, and without a ship, there are no ports. Seafarers work for all of us. They are on the ship for months on a stretch without going home to their families and loved ones. Terminal operators will always support the MTS in their effort to support seafarers. We commend the Mission to Seafarers for all that you are doing for them. You deserve our support,” Princess Haastrup said.

She assured the MTS delegation that STOAN would mobilize all terminal operators to provide the necessary assistance and support to the charity organization. Mark Walsh, Executive Director of ENL Consortium, echoed this sentiment, noting the terminal’s ongoing support for MTS activities and its commitment to removing barriers for seafarers needing care and support.

Captain Ibraheem Olugbade, Executive Director of Port and Cargo Handling Services, also attended the meeting and reassured MTS of the terminal’s full support. Other terminal operators present commended MTS for its dedicated service and pledged their continued support.

Revd Cedric Rautenbach explained that the visit aimed to discuss challenges facing MTS and explore how terminal operators could further assist in its mission. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between MTS, government agencies, and terminal operators to effectively cater to the needs of seafarers.

“We want to work with everyone, and we will comply with the regulations,” he assured.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 1856, the Mission to Seafarers is a Christian welfare charity that provides emotional and spiritual support to merchant crews worldwide through ship visits, drop-in centers, and a range of welfare and emergency support services.