Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has lauded the retired Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Galadiman Nupe, Alhaji Aliyu Galadima Sa’idu, as a man of honor and integrity.

The Governor made these remarks at a retirement reception held in honor of the retired DCG, organized by his family and friends in Abuja. Governor Bago commended the retired DCG for his diligent service and notable achievements during his tenure in the Customs Service.

ALSO READ:Dilemma of Expenses

“The State is proud of the achievements of the retired DCG of Customs for his meritorious service to the nation with dignity, and retiring with a clean record,” said Governor Bago.

Emphasizing the importance of recognizing and celebrating individuals who have significantly contributed to the country’s development, the Governor announced that the state government will organize a similar event in Minna to honor the retired DCG.

Governor Bago also used the occasion to inspire the younger generation to emulate the retired DCG’s dedication and aspire to achieve even greater heights in their careers and contributions to society.