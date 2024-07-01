The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has responded to a viral video on social media, specifically on X (formerly Twitter), where a fuel attendant at one of its filling stations allegedly demanded customers to purchase lubricant or engine oil before dispensing fuel into their vehicles.

In a statement signed by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO), Olufemi Soneye, and released to Tribune Online, NNPC Retail Limited clarified that the allegations in the video are entirely false and do not align with the company’s Customer Service Charter.

The statement emphasized that at all NNPC Retail filling stations, customers are not required to buy lubricants, engine oil, or any other products as a precondition for purchasing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

Huub Stokman, the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd, affirmed the company’s commitment to providing transparent and quality service to all customers.

He stated, “We are dedicated to providing clear, transparent and quality service to all our customers, guaranteeing that their needs are met without any recourse to unnecessary and unscrupulous conditionalities.”

NNPC Retail Limited has initiated an investigation into the incident captured in the video and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the fuel attendant involved.

The company urged the public to disregard the misinformation and report any similar incidents to the relevant authorities.

The statement concluded by reaffirming NNPC Retail’s commitment to upholding high standards of customer service and integrity across all its operations.