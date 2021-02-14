Teni teams up with Davido in ‘For You’

Teniola Apata, famously known as Teni The Eentertainer has joined forces with Afrobeats star, Davido on a new single; an emotion-tinged slice of Afrobeats titled ‘For You’. The new single sees Teni and Davido trade pitch-perfect vocals amongst poignant acoustic production.

Aptly reflected in the similarly its video, Teni stuck behind bars before her best friend, Davido breaks her out – but not without consequences.

The track features on her debut album ‘Wondaland’, which is set to be released in a few weeks and was crafted over two years ago and across six cities – London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja.

The new tune is a labour of love and a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish.

According to the African superstar, “For You is a record I made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you. I have always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father and someone with a big heart.”

Also reacting to the new song, Davido says “this is a special record and as a father to three beautiful kids, I know how much they mean to me and how I am ready to give them everything good the world has to offer.

Teni is an award-winning Nigerian songwriter, singer, performer, actress and social media sensation. Influenced by King Wasiu Ayinde and King Sunny right through to Dolly Parton, she is known for mixing an array of genres into her music, including Afrobeats, pop, R&B and more.

