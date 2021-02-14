My new album, five years labour of love —Drille

For months, fans of Nigerian rockstar, John Ighodaro, otherwise known as Johnny Drille have waited for his debute album but the wait seems to be over as Drille has confirmed that he has completed the recording .

Drille’s career came into spotlight when he released a cover of ‘Awww’ by Dija as his music took a new dimension, attracting new fans and signing with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.

While sharing his thoughts about the season of love, Drille who broke into the music industry about five years ago wormed his way into the hearts of many music lovers and has remained on their minds since then.

Speaking about his new album, the alternative artiste who is responsible for the sensational ‘Wait For You’ song among other hit tracks described the journey into the making of his new album as ‘five years of labour of love’.

Though Drille has not dislcosed the date for the release of his album, fans are getting excited about what the singer has in stock for them.

“I have finished recording the last song on my album. It is five years of labour of love, and we are. My precious baby is about to be birthed, finally,”he said.

